Yerin releases flowery music video teaser ahead of solo debut with ‘ARIA’

Ahead of her eagerly awaited debut as a solo artist on May 18, former GFRIEND member Yerin has released multiple exciting updates! On May 17 at 8:30 pm IST, Yerin released a colourful music video teaser for her upcoming title track ‘ARIA’, from the mini album of the same name. The teaser starts off by showing Yerin in a garden surrounded by innumerable colourful flowers, and progresses to what appears to be the point choreography for the song.

Watch the music video teaser for Yerin’s ‘ARIA’, below:

A day prior to this, Yerin had also released a highlight medley for the mini album, featuring clips of all five songs on the EP overlaying what appear to be behind the scenes of photoshoots for the concept photos for ‘ARIA’. Watch the highlight medley, below:

Leading up to her official debut as a soloist on May 18, Yerin also released a total of four concept photos, two mood films, a schedule teaser, an ‘objet’ teaser, and a track list for ‘ARIA’. Throughout the teasers, we saw a pattern of warm and vibrant colours and flower motifs, which have been incorporated into the music video as well.

Meanwhile, released on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST, the track list for ‘ARIA’ revealed that the mini album will contain a total of five songs, including the lead single of the same name. Alongside the title track ‘ARIA’, the mini album also contains the following four songs: ‘Intro : Bloom’, ‘Believer’, ‘LaLaLa’, and ‘Time’.

Yerin first debuted in 2015 as a part of the girl group GFRIEND, and also debuted as an actor later in the same year with a supporting role in the web drama ‘Midnight’s Girl’. Following the group’s disbandment last year, Yerin signed with her current agency as a solo artist and an actress.

