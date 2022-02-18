Yesung, Donghae & Leeteuk star in SUPER JUNIOR’s first MV teaser for ‘Callin’

Ahead of their February 28 comeback, SUPER JUNIOR has dropped the first music video teaser for their upcoming title track, ‘Callin’, from their special single album, ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’. The music video teaser shows members Yesung, Donghae, and Leeteuk in warm-toned settings, accompanied by a snippet of the song including the lyrics, “I want to be happy” and “it’s time for love.”

The first set of individual concept photos was also unveiled on February 17 for Yesung, Donghae, and Leeteuk. As the first set of image teasers as well as the music video teaser only feature three out of the nine members participating in the comeback, anticipation is high for which members will be featured in the next set of teasers.

Watch the first music video teaser for ‘Callin’, below:

Additionally, SUPER JUNIOR has also announced a special comeback live scheduled for March 1 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), which will be livestreamed through the group’s official YouTube channel. The group’s upcoming release is being promoted as a ‘Special Single Album’, and the physical copy is a limited edition that can only be purchased through pre-orders.

‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ follows SUPER JUNIOR’s regular 10th album ‘The Renaissance’, released last year in March. The group debuted in November 2005 with the single ‘Twins (Knock Out)’, and nearly 18 years since their debut, have cemented the members as all-around singers, entertainers, MCs, and actors.

SUPER JUNIOR’s upcoming release, ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ drops on February 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

