YG announces BLACKPINK THE MOVIE as a gift for BLINKs over the world; Read all the details here

BLACKPINK’’s fifth anniversary is approximately two months away and YG Entertainment has already started prepping for it. The four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa debuted in 2016 and were labelled as Monster Rookies from the start. The group will now complete five years of topping charts and breaking records as one of the top girl groups in the K-Pop industry in August.

Reports released today, on June 16, state that the movie titled ‘BLACKPINK THE MOVIE’ will release globally in over 100 countries in August this year through CGV ICECON. The group is alo trying their hand at new features and is collaborating with CGV ICECON which is discovering new ways of providing enjoyment with various contents that can be enjoyed in the theatres. Noteworthy features are the ‘Screen X’ shows, that offer a panoramic view with three side screens, offering an immersive multi-projection cinema. It will also be shown in ‘4DX’ format, which offers a real-life in-the-move experience as it uses features such as led lights, motion seats, wind, stimulates shows, fragrances and more.

‘BLACKPINK THE MOVIE’ will showcase the group’s memorable performances and have BLINKs revisit the memories of their five years in the industry, together. There will be different segments in the movie such as ‘Memories Room’, which will share their good ol’ days. Another section is titled ‘Beauty’, focusing on the four members’ unique personalities and ‘Undisclosed Special Interview’ that will be a gift for the fans! The movie will also have a re-edited version of their 2018 concert IN YOUR AREA, among many other things.

