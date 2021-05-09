YG artists BLACKPINK & BIGBANG to join Weverse? Twitter filled with mixed reactions by fans

HYBE’s platform Weverse to now add two biggest YG Entertainment groups? Read on to know the full story.

The term ‘weverse’ suddenly started trending on Twitter by fans on May 9, 2021. It came off as a surprise as one might think that fans are going gaga over an artist's recent upload. But the reality is that it is far from the truth. It’s due to fans demanding stricter rules across the artist-to-fan communication platform Weverse, as the news about YG Entertainment’s artists joining it has gone viral.

An exclusive K-media report that lays down how YG Entertainment ranked No.1 in their sales growth rate in the first quarter of 2021, detailed out the company's finances. It also stated how BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, WINNER and iKON were the major artists that contributed to their growth. The most significant news comes up after this, in their future expectations of YG sales growth, as the media reported that BLACKPINK and BIGBANG are scheduled to enter the platform Weverse in the second half of the year.

The report also states that YG Entertainment’s sales will grow significantly as BLACKPINK, BIGBANG and TREASURE join hands with Weverse. The boy group TREASURE joined the platform in March 2021. This strategic collaboration will reportedly help increase the sales of the YG artists’ MD, as it was mainly sold offline. But extending their distribution platform through Weverse has led to the expectations of increase in the sales.

BLACKPINK and TREASURE will also be making a comeback, full group and additional single respectively, in the second half of the year, as per the exclusive report.

The news has shocked fans and some are demanding stricter rules into getting in an artists’ platform. Some fans are also upset as they fear the platform will then be another place of nonsensical fan wars and toxic ships and hence, are again demanding better rules. Some even reminisce about the times when it was an exclusive BTS and TXT fan interaction platform, hence, saying that it was safe. The Weverse platform was launched in 2019 by HYBE Corporation and initially housed only HYBE artists such as BTS and TXT. It slowly was joined by GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, CL, P1Harmony and more.

Check out what fans are thinking about this big move below:

reminder to those new fandom's if they ever start to do something dirty on weverse pic.twitter.com/Q3g2lj2EQy — ary (@swagwsuga) May 9, 2021

petition for bighit to add bts trivia questions that only armys would know as password for entering bts's weverse — jade halal era (slow) (@0UTR0EG0) May 9, 2021

if bh could put those artists on weverse then why not twice??? come awnnn — pran (@beemyhope_) May 9, 2021

biggest flex: i joined weverse when the only artist' was just bts and txt pic.twitter.com/QGZxaRfo1p — crystal kim (@clionakeisha_) May 9, 2021

I’m not hating the artists, actually I really love that there are more artists but at the same time the fandom itself. — Ninong Kookie (@tanniekosmossss) May 9, 2021

the way we thought that weverse is going to remain exclusive for bh artist pic.twitter.com/gBist0u0jV — art(@koominscar) May 9, 2021

i legitimately cannot comprehend why yall complain everytime an artist gets added to weverse https://t.co/KUEYMU91UR — BUTTER is coming(@ORUENBY2) May 2, 2021

Now that you’ve read about it, what is your stance in this whole situation? Share them with us in the comments below!

