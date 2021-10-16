YG confirms BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s collab with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna will release on THIS date

YG Entertainment has confirmed the release date for BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion! On October 16, the agency officially stated that the new collab single, entitled 'SG' will drop on October 22. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video.

The teaser video for the collab single 'SG' was shared by DJ Snake and shows monochrome strips of artists DJ Snake, Ozuna, Lisa of BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion coloured with the foot-tapping beats and tune of the much-awaited song. The teaser video also announces that fans can now pre-save the song on streaming services Spotify and Apple Music.

You can check out the teaser video below:

The collaboration between Lisa and DJ Snake has long been awaited, with the latter having teased fans of the collaboration as early as 2019. YG Entertainment also revealed that DJ Snake had personally attended BLACKPINK's concert in Los Angeles in 2019. Although BLACKPINK has collaborated with various world-renowned artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, however, it will be the first time Lisa will be collaborating with an international artist as a solo member.

This will also mark Lisa's first release since her hugely successful solo debut 'LALISA'. 'LALISA' sold more than 730,000 album copies in its first week, setting the highest-record for first-week album sales among female K-Pop artists and becoming the best-selling album by female solo artists in the history of Gaon Chart.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has us going GAGA over her style

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.