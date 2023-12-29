YG Ent. announces BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo won't renew solo contracts for individual pursuits

While all four members of BLACKPINK—Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo—recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities, the agency announced today on December 29th that they will not be extending their individual contracts for solo endeavors.

BLACKPINK to not renew solo contracts

On December 29 KST, YG Entertainment issued an official statement confirming that the members of BLACKPINK will exclusively pursue group promotions under the label. The statement, shared with media outlet Herald Pop, clarified that each BLACKPINK member had renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment specifically for group activities, and no additional contracts for individual promotions would be pursued.

In the statement, YG Entertainment expressed their commitment to supporting BLACKPINK's collective endeavors and pledged to wholeheartedly encourage the members in their individual activities outside the group with a warm heart.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities regarding contracts

Several days before the official announcement, Jennie personally confirmed the launch of her new label, OA (ODD ATELIER), signaling her intent to pursue solo activities outside of BLACKPINK. While the remaining members of BLACKPINK have not disclosed detailed plans for their individual activities in 2024, industry insiders suggest potential directions for Lisa and Jisoo.

Insiders speculate that Lisa is in discussions with an overseas agency, hinting at a possible international venture. Meanwhile, Jisoo is said to be exploring opportunities to further her acting career. Notably, Lisa has been recently spotted in Paris, fueling rumors among fans that she might be venturing into acting. There's even speculation that she could appear in the American zombie apocalypse show, The Walking Dead. With the confirmation of pursuing solo activities outside the group, Lisa's foray into acting seems increasingly plausible.

A few of BLACKPINK’s solo achievements

BLACKPINK's Jennie has made a remarkable solo debut by entering the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart at #100 with her track One of the Girls from The Idol. This accomplishment is a significant milestone in her individual career, demonstrating her influence beyond BLACKPINK.

Simultaneously with Jennie's achievement, the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 celebrated musical excellence, particularly acknowledging K-pop idols. BLACKPINK's Jisoo secured four additional trophies, including Best Female Artist, People’s Choice Award, Song of the Year, and Top 20 Songs of the Year for her latest single, FLOWER. This adds to her already impressive list of accomplishments.

BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, has made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to amass an astounding 100 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. Meanwhile, Rosé, who has been relatively low-key in the public eye, recently received the real Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

This prestigious honor, along with various other privileges stemming from her dual membership, was conferred during BLACKPINK's first public appearance as a group at Buckingham Palace. This event followed a triumphant world tour that concluded on September 17.

