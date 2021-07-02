YG Ent confirms the REAL reason behind BLACKPINK members Jennie & Rosé's recent LA visit; Find out Why

The reason will definitely make BLINKs very happy. Read on to find out.

It is indeed a bitter-sweet moment for BLINKS! On one hand, fans are waiting for group albums and comebacks and on the other hand, there is some solid progression when it comes to the members' solo careers! Jennie released her debut single titled, SOLO on November 12, 2018, becoming the first member in the group to get a solo release. Rosé wowed fans when she released her debut solo tracks, title track On The Ground and b-side track, Gone. But, wait there is some more exciting news coming up.

In June, BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé were spotted in Los Angeles, California causing some intense speculation amongst fans and netizens. Fans also laughed following The Hollywood Fix's reports about pregnancy rumours. However, we have an answer to this and too from the horse's mouth! BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Jennie and Rosé are currently in America to work on music! Yes, you read it right. We might get some brand-new exciting solo releases and collaborations very soon.

That's not all, it is reported that the third member to make her solo debut will be the group's diamond maknae, Lisa! Though there is no official confirmation from YG themselves, everyone close to Lisa including her bandmate Jisoo has confirmed that Lisa's solo debut will be releasing soon. That's not all, French producer DJ Snake has been teasing fans about a potential collab too. Well, we cannot wait for all the new and exciting releases!

Credits :News1

