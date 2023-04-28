YG Ent.’s Yang Hyun Suk reveals plans for final lineup of BABYMONSTER; To be announced on THIS date

On April 28, YG Entertainment published Episode 8 of its reality show ‘Last Evaluation,’ which follows the seven trainees vying to join BABYMONSTER. At the end of the broadcast, YG founder Yang Hyun Suk, who had previously stated that BABYMONSTER would not be a seven-member group and that he intended to cut at least one trainee answered queries concerning the group's lineup.

Yang Hyun Suk visualises BABYMONSTER as a five-member group

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk revealed his vision for the final lineup of their new girl group, BABYMONSTER. Yang Hyun Suk stated, "Ever since we started planning the group BABYMONSTER, the number of members I had in mind for the group was five. To be honest, YG has never formed large girl groups. BLACKPINK has four members, and 2NE1 has four members as well."

He did, however, add, "I still haven't been able to decide who those five members will be. The final member lineup for BABYMONSTER will be publicly announced in two weeks, on May 12”, much to the excitement of fans.

BABYMONSTER fans anticipate final lineup reveal

Yang Hyun Suk's comments have not been met without controversy. Some fans have criticized his approach, arguing that the final lineup should be seven. Fans have always wanted BABYMONSTER to be a seven member group. Few have taken to social media and wrote, “please let it be a 7 members group”, and “they created a buzz at first but it's getting dragged way too long."

The K-pop industry is no stranger to fierce competition, and with the recent debut of several new girl groups, YG Entertainment is eager to make their mark. Yang Hyun Suk stated that he imagines BABYMONSTER as a 5-member group, but the final decision on the lineup will be made based on the members' individual talents and compatibility as a group. The group will reportedly have a unique concept and style that will set them apart from other girl groups in the industry.

YG Entertainment has been teasing fans with hints and glimpses of BABYMONSTER for months, but the final lineup reveal has been highly anticipated. The anticipation and excitement around BABYMONSTER are not without reason, as YG Entertainment has a history of producing successful girl groups such as BLACKPINK and 2NE1. Fans are eager to see what unique sound and style BABYMONSTER will bring to the K-pop scene. Despite the criticism, the excitement surrounding BABYMONSTER continues to grow. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final lineup reveal and the debut of the highly anticipated new girl group from YG Entertainment.

