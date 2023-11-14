YG Ent says BLACKPINK's contract renewal negotiations ongoing; Final details to be revealed later

YG Entertainment BLACKPINK’s agency has revealed that it will announce the decision regarding the re-contracting of BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo at a later date. The agency shared this information in its quarterly report on November 14th.

According to the report, as of the disclosure date, YG Entertainment is currently in negotiations for new exclusive contracts with the BLACKPINK members. The final outcome of these negotiations will be disclosed in subsequent reports, particularly those related to key management matters and investment decisions.

The announcement signifies a significant moment in the ongoing discussions between the agency and the members of BLACKPINK regarding the terms of their future collaboration. The agency’s announcement serves as the official statement on the re-contracting negotiations with BLACKPINK, coming after a period of approximately two months. Since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has been in discussions with YG regarding the renewal of their contracts. These negotiations began in August of this year, preceding the expiration of their initial seven-year exclusive contract.

