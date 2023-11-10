YG Ent unveils THIS date for BABYMONSTER’s debut with teaser; Netizens react

BABYMONSTER, after unveiling their pre-debut track DREAM back in May, has now announced their much-awaited official debut scheduled for November 27. This exciting revelation came through YG's latest teaser, garnering thrilled reactions from netizens.

BABYMONSTER’s official debut will happen on November 27

At the stroke of midnight KST on November 10, YG Entertainment made the official announcement that BABYMONSTER's highly-anticipated debut is slated for November 27.

After a significant seven-year gap since BLACKPINK's debut in 2016, BABYMONSTER's arrival will symbolize YG Entertainment's re-entry into the realm of girl groups. The label's release of a teaser serves as a definitive confirmation, stirring anticipation and marking a pivotal moment for both the entertainment company and fans eagerly awaiting the new group's debut.

The forthcoming K-pop ensemble consists of Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. All the members of the septet made it to the final lineup after competing hard in a survival show called the Last Evaluation. Throughout the show, the BABYMONSTER members showcased their talents by performing renditions of well-known songs, ranging from BLACKPINK’s Stay to Olivia Rodrigo’s Traitor.

According to K-media reports, YG confirmed that BABYMONSTER's debut album's lead single is set to exude a "powerful presence," ensuring an incredible musical journey.

YG provides a rationale for the postponed debut of BABYMONSTER

Earlier, BABYMONSTER was slated to debut in September. During that period, reports suggested that the agency, YG had selected a "powerful hip-hop track" for the group's debut. However, the much-awaited debut was then postponed by YG through a press statement that read;

“We were thorough in choosing the debut song, aiming for the best possible result. We appreciate your understanding regarding the slight postponement from our originally announced debut date in September, which was a result of this careful process.”

Ahead of their debut, BABYMONSTER’s label further added, “With all the preparations now finalized, as the girl group officially makes their debut in November, we intend to charge ahead at full throttle. Please look forward to BABYMONSTER.”

The netizens, thrilled with the announcement, took the comment section by storm, extending their excitement with remarks like, "Something big is coming. Finally," "Finally, I'm so curious about this group," "They're the group I'm anticipating the most," many and more.

