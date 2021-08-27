YG Entertainment announces more slots for BLACKPINK's '4+1 Project' pop-up store

BLINKs, we have some good news for you! BLACKPINK's '4+1 Project' pop-up store, held in celebration of their 5th debut anniversary, is receiving a positive response from BLINKs across the world. For those unversed, The Pop-Up event will be held at the same cafe building located in front of YG Entertainment’s new office building from August 21-30! The location includes photo zones and various attractions for the fans.

Now, in a new development, YG Entertainment has decided to increase the number of slots for BLACKPINK's pop-up store due to popular demand from global BLINKs. An official from YG Entertainment confirmed that to give back to BLINKs who have shown the pop-up store so much support, they will be adding more slots for fans to enjoy and cherish their love for BLACKPINK.

Also, BLACKPINK members released a special series of merchandise for fans following their 5th anniversary. The collection was launched on August 6, via Weverse shop. What’s special is that a portion of the goods in the collection will be made of environmentally friendly products! The enviable collection of amazing 'green' goodies includes items such as sofas, tote bags, pouches, diary planners, t-shirts, phone cases, stickers and more.

