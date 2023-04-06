YG Entertainment announces Winner Brothers, the new original web content featuring WINNER

YG Entertainment has announced the launch of ‘Winner Brothers’, a brand-new original web content featuring the popular K-pop group WINNER. The first episode of ‘Winner Brothers’ will air on April 11, with new episodes to follow every Tuesday. Fans can expect to see the members of WINNER showcase their personalities and take on various challenges in this exciting new addition to their web content lineup.

What to Expect from Winner Brother

According to YG Entertainment, ‘Winner Brothers’ will feature the four members Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino, and Seungyoon, as they navigate their way through different challenges and missions. The show promises to be full of laughs and excitement, as fans get a chance to see a different side of the group.

"It contains WINNER's affectionate heart that wants to communicate more closely with fans," YG stated, adding, "Please look forward to another human side of them off stage, such as the witty title name.

We're looking forward to the strong chemistry and unique fun that has characterised our 10-year friendship. Because WINNER has already captivated the public by emitting a charm in several variety shows, it is predicted that you will be able to observe their friendlier side and enjoyable discussion. The atmosphere may be seen in the poster, which was released on the same day. While the historical style is magnificent, WINNER's distinct feel-good spirit emanated, making admirers' hearts quiver.

WINNER's Growing Web Content Presence

‘Winner Brothers’ is the latest addition to WINNER's growing web content presence, which has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2017, the group participated in tvN’s Youth Over Flowers, which followed the members as they travelled to Australia and took on various challenges. The show was a hit with fans, who loved seeing the group in a different setting.

With the launch of ‘Winner Brothers’, fans can expect even more entertaining and engaging content from the group. Whether they're travelling to different countries, taking on physical challenges, or simply hanging out together, WINNER's web content is sure to keep fans entertained and engaged.

