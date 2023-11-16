YG Entertainment backtracks saying Ahyeon will NOT leave BABYMONSTER; clarifies position as group member

Ahyeon's participation in the upcoming group BABYMONSTER has been a subject of intense anticipation and speculation. In response to widespread curiosity, YG Entertainment has now provided a definitive clarification about her membership within the group and her temporary absence from group activities due to health concerns.

Ahyeon to remain a BABYMONSTER member but will sit out of debut activities

Amid considerable anticipation and speculation surrounding Ahyeon's involvement in the upcoming group BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment has now brought clarity to her status within the ensemble.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment confirmed that Ahyeon remains an integral member of BABYMONSTER. However, due to health concerns, she will regrettably be unable to partake in the group's debut activities. This clarification from YG Entertainment comes as a response to swirling rumors on November 15, suggesting Ahyeon's potential absence during the debut phase.

Despite her temporary absence during the initial debut activities, BABYMONSTER stands firm in maintaining its cohesive lineup, ensuring the continuity of the existing seven-member group. This affirmation from the management aims to reassure fans and followers eagerly awaiting the group's debut.

As BABYMONSTER prepares for its highly anticipated debut, the fans' enthusiasm remains undeterred, rallying support for the group's success while extending heartfelt wishes for Ahyeon's swift recovery.

BABYMONSTER is slated to debut on November 27 with a six-member line-up

Originally scheduled for a September debut, BABYMONSTER, also recognized as Baemon had to reschedule its launch to November 27. However, as the buzz around Ahyeon's involvement in the group's initial activities surfaced shortly before their official debut, concerns emerged regarding whether the remaining members would proceed with the scheduled debut or if the group and their eager fans would face another potential postponement.

With swift clarification, YG confirmed BABYMONSTER's debut as a six-member group scheduled for midnight KST on November 27. They further added the possibility of Ahyeon joining later, promising to keep fans informed.

Previously, YG Entertainment had announced Baemon's debut date, citing a deliberate delay to meticulously select the debut track for the best outcomes. The official statement highlighted the importance of extra preparation time and appealed for fans' understanding.

