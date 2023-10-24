YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's break up

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are confirmed to be broken up. After initial reports suggested that the couple had broken up Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment has finally confirmed the news regarding the separation between the singer and actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

YG Entertainment confirmed Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's breakup

YG Entertainment, the agency representing BLACKPINK, confirmed the breakup to SPOTV News on the 24th, stating that it is true that the two have broken up. On October 24, an industry insider reported to JTBC that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship naturally grew distant due to their hectic schedules, and they have recently decided to part ways. The couple made the choice to go back to being coworkers after being in a romantic relationship.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo’s relationship

The Kill This Love singer and Yumi’s Cells actor confirmed their relationship in August. On August 3, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun were in a relationship, and they provided photos of the two celebrities meeting at Jisoo's home. Shortly after their pictures together went viral YG Entertainment confirmed their relationship. In their statement, they mentioned that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are getting to know each other with positive feelings and expressed their gratitude, hoping that fans would support them warmly. The confirmation attracted more attention than usual because it marked BLACKPINK's first official confirmation of a romantic relationship.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recent activities

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the top idols in the K-pop industry. With her solo debut too, she has broken multiple records. Her lead single from her album ME titled FLOWER has time and again, broken multiple records. Recently, the song landed in the top 5 most viewed music videos by a female act in 2023. With this amazing achievement, the track streaming numbers also witnessed a rapid and impressive increase, placing it in direct competition with well-known female pop artists globally. Along with this FLOWER is also the music video, with the highest view count by a K-pop artist in 2023. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's successful solo debut is just one instance of BLACKPINK's ongoing influence on the global music scene. Renowned for its catchy music and captivating visuals, BLACKPINK has firmly established itself as a global sensation.

