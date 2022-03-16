YG Entertainment CONFIRMS the completion of BIGBANG’s comeback music video

Calling all VIPs! It seems as though the return of BIGBANG is not too far away as on March 16, reports were made saying that the group has completed the shooting of their upcoming music video in the last week. Their agency YG Entertainment soon responded to the reports by confirming that the comeback preparation is well in action.

The source from the agency revealed that, “BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung have recently finished filming the music video for their new song.” Further information came with, “BIGBANG’s comeback preparations are going smoothly. We will inform you of the release date as well as further details on the new song soon.”

Fans have been keen for even the tiniest of updates regarding BIGBANG’s upcoming single which marks their group comeback after 4 years. This also makes it their first comeback with the new member lineup following the departure of Seungri.

BIGBANG’s last release was the single ‘Flower Road’ which was released on March 13, 2018, as a farewell to their fans. The song’s lyrics stationed BIGBANG’s return with lyrics that promised a comeback when the flowers bloomed again and indeed BIGBANG is set to make a much-anticipated comeback this spring.

With the recording of the single as well as music video already done, it seems as though an announcement can be expected in the following couple of months. In other news, member T.O.P announced his decision to leave YG Entertainment, an agency that he has been with for 16 years. The group members had renewed their contracts in March 2020.

