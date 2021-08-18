YG Entertainment CONFIRMS WINNER members’ contract renewal

INNER CIRCLE, are you listening? The boys have promised to stay with their fans even longer as YG Entertainment announced their contract renewal on August 18. WINNER brought in their seventh debut anniversary on August 17 and have decided to stay with their label for another 5 years. The group debuted in 2014 with the album ‘2014 S/S’.



According to YG Entertainment’s statement, Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon met up at the company’s headquarters on August 17 where all four of them agreed to renew their contracts for five more years. The group also shared their thoughts via the company saying, “We really want to say that we respect INNER CIRCLE, who has always remained by our sides. We exist thanks to all of you. We want to continue on this endless journey of music while sharing more memories with you.”



WINNER’s debut came about on August 17 2014 with lead singles ‘Empty’ and ’Color Ring’ earning them multiple awards and the name ‘Monster Rookies’. Formed on the Mnet survival program ‘WIN: Who Is Next’, originally a five-piece, member Taehyun left the group in November 2016 citing health reasons. They have released chart-topping singles as well as multiple albums that have received love from fans all around the world.



Their last full group release was on April 9 2020, titled ‘Remember’ with a title song of the same name. The group has been on a break as members Jinwoo and Seunghoon enlisted in the military.



We look forward to more amazing music from WINNER!



