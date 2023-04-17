YG Entertainment denies BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kang Dong Won's dating rumours with new official statement

YG Entertainment's artist dating rumour response manual has been maintained this time as well. BLACKPINK member Rosé and top star Kang Dong Won neither affirmed nor denied the dating rumours, and seemed to focus on the possibility of acknowledgement, but eventually turned to 'disclaimer of dating rumours'.

YG Entertainment’s response:

On the afternoon of April 17th, YG said in an official statement, "We said earlier that it was impossible to confirm Rosé as it is an artist's private domain, but as reckless speculation continues, we will inform you again. We would appreciate it if the fans could help prevent the spread of false information." Previously, on the same day, YG said, "It is the artist's private life and it is difficult to confirm" regarding the dating rumours of the two people, and the attention was focused on whether it was true or not. In the meantime, YG has stated that it is not true only when it is not true about the issue of the fans of its artists, and other than this position, it has continued the stance of "artist's private life", and fans have interpreted this as "YG-style affirmation." In January, when G-Dragon of BIGBANG was embroiled in dating rumours with the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group, YG drew the line, "The dating rumours with Shinsegae's granddaughter are not true. It's difficult to confirm because it's private," they said.

YG Entertainment’s previous statements for past rumours:

In addition, YG also drew ambiguous answers to the various dating rumours of Jennie of BLACKPINK, itself drawing attention. At the time, even though suspicions of dating rumours between Jennie and V of the BTS broke out several times, he consistently remained 'silent' and did not reveal a clear position at all, only mentioning legal responses to the leak of Jennie’s private photos. The dating rumour between Kang Dong Won and Rosé was recently brought to the fore by a Chinese media outlet. A picture of the two sitting side by side was included in a photo of a meeting of fashion industry workers, and this photo was released by Ricardo Tisci, former creative director of luxury brand Burberry.

