YG Entertainment denies dating rumours between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Son Heung Min

YG Entertainment has broken its silence on the talks doing the rounds about its artist BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. There were rumours that the singer is dating footballer Son Heung Min following her return to South Korea from Paris. The label called the rumours groundless and has asked people to refrain from reckless speculation.

In an official statement released on October 10, YG Entertainment has responded with:

“We would like to make it clear that all dating rumours related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are groundless.

We have been closely observing the situation so far but as the rumours are spreading internationally, we are concerned about the damage that they will present to the artist so we would like to clarify the wrong information.

We earnestly ask you to refrain from reckless speculation.”

This comes after fans began linking the singer and the forward as they are said to have taken a flight from France to South Korea on the same day. However, this is not the first time the two have been speculated to be dating as earlier in September 2019, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo attended one of the football games in England that Son Heung Min was playing. Eagle eyes fans claimed that they spotted similar looking bracelets on the two, giving rise to the dating talk.

Jisoo is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming JYBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ alongside Jung Hae In. Son Heung Min is a forward in the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur as well as the captain of the South Korean national football team.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa officially breaks 2 Guinness World Records with solo debut track 'LALISA'; Deets inside