YG Entertainment faces backlash from fans after Kang Seung Yoon’s promised solo comeback album doesn’t deliver

Fans recently protested YG Entertainment as the company promised a Kang Seung Yoon’s solo comeback and it is nowhere to be seen on the horizon right now.

As the month of December rolls in, many fans are becoming anxious as the year comes to an end. Earlier this year, YG Entertainment released a list of promised comebacks of their artists such as BLACKPINK, TREASURE, and Song Min Ho. Fans began becoming sceptical as to if the label will be fulfilling all of this year's promised comebacks but to many fans' relief, most of the YG artists made a comeback as they promised.

Yet, while almost all the comebacks were fulfilled as they stated, there is one artist who has not made a comeback. Kang Seung Yoon's fans were promised a solo album from the artist by the fall season of this year. Still, there hasn't been any news of the album release from the artist, therefore, some fans have set up a protest truck in front of the YG Entertainment company building.

Fans have also taken it to online communities to express their disappointment and also take the time to explain why they are angered. One fan posted explaining that YG Entertainment has been promising to release Kang Seung Yoon's solo album since 2013. However, due to various reasons, the album release was delayed. Then in 2018, YG Entertainment stated that Kang Seung Yoon's album is almost ready and is near completion, but for some reason, the album was still not released by then.

Now, in 2020 during the summer, YG Entertainment stated that Kang Seung Yoon is planning to release his solo album by the fall of this year. As the autumn season passed and the year is coming to an end, fans still haven't heard any news about the artist's solo album. Hence, the fans have taken it into their own hands to request a detailed plan of the album release.

