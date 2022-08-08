YG Entertainment releases BLACKPINK's exciting 'BORN PINK' world tour schedule announcement

On August 8, YG Entertainment released BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' world tour schedule announcement and it looks like they are going to stop at some amazing places for the tour! Starting from October 15 at Seoul to Jun 21, 2023 at Auckland, New Zealand, they have a long tour coming up for them!

Previously, BLACKPINK confirmed the comeback on August 19th, the agency YG Entertainment announced on August 8th. BLACKPINK will release the music video and sound source for the pre-released song 'Pink Venom' on YouTube and domestic and foreign music sites around 1 OM KST (9:30 AM IST) on the day of the comeback. A representative from the agency introduced, "The combination of the two words, the color that symbolizes BLACKPINK and the word poison, is strong."

BLACKPINK previously announced their future schedule through a teaser video on August 1st, such as 'August pre-release song', 'September album release (release)', and 'October world tour start'. BLACKPINK's full comeback is the first in a year and 10 months since their 1st full-length album 'THE ALBUM' in October 2020.

On August 8th, Rosé posted a group photo of BLACKPINK on her personal Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations on the 6th anniversary of our beloved BLACKPINK members." Rosé said, "After working together for a long time and debuting together for 6 years, I think we shared so many memories and learned a lot. I love you."

Rosé made her debut as a member of BLACKPINK after 4 years and 2 months of training at her agency YG Entertainment. She continued, "I am infinitely grateful to Blink (fan club) who is always by our side and supporting us." “I am so grateful for each and every precious memory we have accumulated over the past 6 years, and I think it is the 6th anniversary that we are looking forward to. Congratulations on your 6th anniversary.

ALSO READ: Make your favourite version of ramen and we’ll reveal if WayV’s Xiaojun will join you for a date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the schedule? Let us know in the comments below.