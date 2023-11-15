YG Entertainment reveals reason behind Ahyeon not debuting as BABYMONSTER member; Full statement inside

On November 15, media outlet News1 reported that Ahyeon from BABYMONSTER will not be part of the debut lineup. According to the report, the trainee did not secure a spot in the final debuting group, resulting in only six members making their debut. Subsequently, a source from YG Entertainment has confirmed that BABYMONSTER will indeed debut as a six-member group.

Ahyeon departs from BABYMONSTER ahead of group debut

In a statement shared with iMBC, YG Entertainment provided an explanation for Ahyeon not debuting with BABYMONSTER. The statement revealed that Ahyeon, who had been preparing for her debut with the group, opted to prioritize her health and take a break due to health reasons. This decision was the result of thoughtful deliberation.

YG Entertainment expressed regret that Ahyeon couldn't be introduced as a BABYMONSTER member but emphasized that this decision was made keeping the artist's health in mind. The agency pledged unwavering support to facilitate Ahyeon's full recovery and her eventual return to the industry in good health.

Following the announcement about Ahyeon, YG Entertainment has officially confirmed that BABYMONSTER will make their debut as a six-member group. The lineup includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita.

The report has left the possibility open for fans to speculate that Ahyeon to rejoin the group at a later date, indicating that while she won't be debuting with the initial lineup, there might be potential for her return in the future. This development has come as a surprise to fans, given Ahyeon's highly regarded status as a trainee. She has been notably compared to the iconic Jennie from BLACKPINK leaving fans sad for her departure.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER marks the first girl group produced by YG Entertainment in approximately seven years since the debut of BLACKPINK. The multinational group's debut lineup was initially announced to include Ahyeon, Haram, and Rora from Korea, Pharita and Chiquita from Thailand, and Ruka and Asa from Japan.

Originally slated for a September debut, YG Entertainment postponed the launch by two months, citing the need for "careful attention in selecting the title track." The highly anticipated debut of BABYMONSTER is now set for November 27 at midnight KST, marking a significant moment for YG Entertainment and their fans alike.

