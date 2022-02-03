YG Entertainment shares members of WINNER, TREASURE, and iKON have recovered from COVID-19

Between January 23 to January 27, ten artists from YG Entertainment tested positive for COVID-19, namely, iKON’s Chanwoo, Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk, and Junhoe, WINNER’s Seunghoon, and TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, Junkyu, Mashiho and Yoshi. On February 3, YG Entertainment officially announced that all 10 artists have completely recovered.

According to YG Entertainment, none of the artists showed any concerning symptoms during their quarantine period, and as of February 2, they have all been cleared from quarantine by healthcare authorities.

You can read YG Entertainment’s statement, below:

“This is YG Entertainment.

WINNER’s Lee Seunghoon, iKON’s Kim Jinhwan, Song Yoonhyeung, Koo Junhoe,

Kim Donghyuk, Jung Chanwoo, TREASURE’s Choi Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Junkyu, and Mashiho have been declared fully recovered from COVID-19.

They had been receiving home treatments all this while, and met the criteria for being released from quarantine on February 2 at 12 pm KST, based on the healthcare authorities’ judgement that there is no fear of further transmission of infection.

All the members of the groups displayed no concerning symptoms during their quarantine, and it has been confirmed that they are currently feeling in great shape.

With the number of new COVID-19 confirmed patients soaring not only domestically but also around the world, we are putting the safety of our artists and executives and employees above all else.

We plan to continue to take extensive preemptive measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will make every effort not to disrupt the planned schedules.

We would like to sincerely thank the fans for sending their concerns and encouragements, and also thank all healthcare workers who are fighting to overcome COVID-19. We ask for your support from WINNER, iKON, and TREASURE, who will come back healthy.”

