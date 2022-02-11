YG Entertainment spent 500 million KRW for TREASURE’s upcoming ‘JIKJIN’ music video?

Going all out seems to be a common trait for one of the biggest music labels and agencies in South Korea- YG Entertainment. As it has previously spent lavishly on using the best possible technologies, set ups, locations, props and basically everything, this time seems to be no different.

According to reports, the rookie artists who debuted in 2020 will be making a speed-centred comeback. And their label seems to have decided to back them up completely. A rarity for a group that made their debut very recently, a whopping 500 million KRW which amounts to approximately 420K USD has been put under the production of the upcoming music video for ‘JIKJIN’ from TREASURE.

It has also been reported that a well-known director, Lee Sang Yoon who was scouted by the label in 2017 and has received praise for his work with the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), is the man behind the upcoming music video, ‘JIKJIN’. He is said to have also worked on BLACKPINK member Lisa’s solo track ‘MONEY’.

As YG Entertainment continues to push forward its newest artist, one can only look forward to the upcoming release from the 12-member group that debuted following its formation on ‘YG Treasure Box’. Previously, the label has expressed its desire to widen its in-house production team in order to bring forth better content for the fans.

TREASURE to make a comeback with their first EP, ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ and title track ‘JIKJIN’, releasing on February 15.

