YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER becomes fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 2 million YouTube subscribers

YG Entertainment's pre-debut K-pop girl group, BABYMONSTER, has broken the YouTube record for the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 2 million subscribers. This is a remarkable achievement for the group, who are yet to debut in the industry, showing just how much of an impact they are making in the K-pop industry already.

BABYMONSTER achieving a big milestone

On May 7, YG Entertainment revealed that their new girl group BABYMONSTER had reached 2 million subscribers on their official YouTube account, a day ago. BABYMONSTER began their YouTube channel on December 28 of last year, and it took them just 129 days to surpass the 2 million subscriber mark, making them the fastest K-pop female group to do so.

BABYMONSTER debut

The success of BABYMONSTER is particularly impressive since the group has not yet made its debut and its full membership has not been officially confirmed. Although seven trainees have been introduced as possible members of the group, YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun Suk, previously said that he intends to remove at least one trainee. He revealed that he originally planned for BABYMONSTER to be a five-member group. As a result, it is uncertain whether all seven members will make their debut together. YG Entertainment is set to reveal the final lineup of BABYMONSTER on May 12.

The group's success can be attributed to their unique sound and image, which have captivated K-pop fans around the world. They have also been very active on social media, regularly posting updates and engaging with fans on various platforms. In addition to their YouTube success, BABYMONSTER has also made waves in the music industry with their pre-debut performance videos.

YG Entertainment, which is known for managing some of the biggest names in K-pop, including BLACKPINK and BIGBANG, has high hopes for BABYMONSTER. The success of the group also highlights the growing popularity of K-pop around the world. With a huge fan base that spans continents, K-pop has become a global phenomenon that is showing no signs of slowing down.

BABYMONSTER's achievement of becoming the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 2 million subscribers on YouTube is an impressive feat that has garnered attention from the K-pop industry and fans alike. The group's unique sound and image, combined with their strong social media presence, have propelled them to success in a very short amount of time. As they continue to make waves in the industry, it will be interesting to see who actually debuts as a member of BABYMONSTER.

