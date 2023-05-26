YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER slays with jaw-dropping dance cover of Jenny From The Block

YG Entertainment has unveiled their latest sensation, BABYMONSTER, a fierce and talented girl group ready to take the K-pop world by storm. With their recent release of a breathtaking dance cover of ‘Jenny From The Block,’ BABYMONSTER proves that they are a force to be reckoned with.

A dance showcase like no other: BABYMONSTER's explosive performance

In their dance cover of Jennifer Lopez's classic hit ‘Jenny From The Block,’ BABYMONSTER showcases their impeccable skills and undeniable stage presence. The members deliver a performance that is filled with energy, precision, and charisma, leaving fans in awe. Their fierce moves and powerful choreography perfectly complement the iconic track, making it an unforgettable experience.

Kiel Tutin choreographed the video, who has previously worked with notable K-pop girl groups such as BLACKPINK, TWICE, aespa, ITZY, and others as well as Jennifer Lopez.

The rising stars: BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER's debut dance video has made waves in the industry, catching the attention of fans and critics alike. The group's exceptional talent and captivating presence have already garnered them a dedicated following. With their unique style and powerful performances, BABYMONSTER is set to make a significant impact on the K-pop scene.

BABYMONSTER, who are presently prepping for their highly anticipated debut, also released a music video for their pre-debut single ‘DREAM’ earlier this month.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, a multinational K-pop girl group, is preparing to make their highly anticipated debut under the prestigious YG Entertainment. Comprising talented members Haram, Ahyeon, Chiquita, Asa, Rora, Pharita, and Ruka, BABYMONSTER has garnered attention and excitement from fans worldwide.

On May 11, 2023, the founder and head producer of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun Suk, officially announced the lineup for BABYMONSTER, solidifying the seven girls as the newest addition to the agency's esteemed roster of K-pop groups. While the exact debut date for the group remains undisclosed, Yang Hyun Suk confirmed that their debut is tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2023, heightening anticipation among fans. To further ignite excitement, the aspiring idols have already released a captivating music video for their pre-debut track titled ‘Dream,’ showcasing their talent, charisma, and potential. As fans eagerly await their official debut, BABYMONSTER continues to generate buzz and establish themselves as the next rising stars in the K-pop industry.

