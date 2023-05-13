YG Entertainment’s new girl group BABYMONSTER to release pre-release single DREAM on THIS date

The pre-debut song of YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER will be released on the official YouTube channel at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST, 13th May) on May 14th. 'DREAM' was inserted into the scene where the members cheered each other up after the final contest in BABYMONSTER's debut reality show. It became a sensational popularity and drew support from fans. It can be interpreted that YG took a quick step when requests for the release of euphemisms poured in before the debut.

BABYMONSTER

This song was released during YG's evaluation at the end of the month, and is characterized by harmonious harmonization of the seven members. Initially, BABYMONSTER, whose debut was imminent as a 5-member group, was eventually changed to a 7-member debut after the friendship between the members was highlighted. The lyrics containing their growth process will double the impression. BABYMONSTER is a girl group released by YG about 7 years after BLACKPINK. It is a multinational group consisting of three Korean members (Ahyeon, Haram, and Rora), two Japanese members (Ruka and Asa), and two Thai members (Pharita and Chiquita). Since it is targeting the entire Asian market, where K-POP is popular, attention is focused on the ripple effect.

The members:

As much attention was paid to the final result, general producer Yang Hyun Suk personally introduced the debut members. The first main character was Ahyeon. As an 'all-rounder' who doesn't miss out on vocals, rap, or performance, she has all the skills and ability to lead BABYMONSTER. Second, Ruka, who boasts a unique presence as a female rapper with a hip-hop identity of YG, was selected. The third was Chiquita. She is the youngest among the 7 prospective members, and despite her short trainee period, she showed infinite potential as she grew up quickly. For the fourth time, Haram crossed the threshold of her final debut. In addition to her unwavering solid live skills, her ability to reinterpret her songs with her own musical color was highly praised.

The twist:

The last member was Pharita. It is because she is a member who has mastered various languages ​​such as her mother tongue, Thai, English, and Korean, as well as her solid skills. It is the result of combining individual capabilities, synergies that emerge when gathered as a team, and global capabilities. At this time, executive producer Yang Hyun Suk brought out a reversal card. With the addition of Rora, who was scheduled to join another YG girl group, and Asa, who was planning to participate in a new project to be showcased in Japan, BABYMONSTER’s 7-member debut was confirmed without any dropouts.

ALSO READ: BTS tops iTunes Charts in 67 countries like France, Australia and others with BASTIONS’ OST track THE PLANET

Advertisement