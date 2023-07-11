YG Entertainment’s rookie girl group BABYMONSTER confirms September debut

BABYMONSTER, a newly formed girl group under YG Entertainment, is making rapid progress towards its debut in September. The project is being led by general producer Yang Hyun Seok, who has confirmed that their debut song will be in the intense hip-hop genre. Currently, the choreography and music video for the debut is in the final stages of production.

BABYMONSTER debuting in September

YG Entertainment has also brought in renowned international producers to collaborate with BABYMONSTER on their album. They have organized song camps and successfully secured multiple tracks, including the debut song. The company has been proactive in outlining follow-up projects for the group, demonstrating its commitment to a speedy promotion. Yang's earlier promise that BABYMONSTER's debut would take place no later than fall is on track without any issues. In response to the eager inquiries from global fans about the debut date, YG Entertainment has assured that they will be sharing exciting news shortly.

BABYMONSTER’s pre-release debut track Dream

YG Entertainment released the music video for BABYMONSTER's pre-debut track Dream on May 14 at midnight KST. The video includes scenes from the group's YouTube reality show called Last Evaluation, where the seven members of BABYMONSTER were introduced to the audience. Interestingly, just two days prior to the video release, Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, made an announcement. He initially intended BABYMONSTER to be a five-member group, but ultimately decided to debut all seven trainees who were considered for the lineup.

About BABYMONSTER

Drawing inspiration from the lineage of successful girl groups like 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER aims to showcase an intense hip-hop style in line with YG's distinctive musical identity. The group, debuting approximately seven years after BLACKPINK, consists of members from various countries, including Korea (Ahyeon, Haram, Laura), Thailand (Parita, Chiquita), and Japan (Luka, Asa).

