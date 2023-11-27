YG Ent's website update: BLACKPINK retained; BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Taeyang, and WINNER's Jinu missing

The recent alterations to YG Entertainment's official artist profiles on their website have sparked significant speculation within the fan community. These changes hint at the continuation of BLACKPINK within the agency while raising questions about the absence of BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang, along with WINNER's Jinu.

Recent updates to YG Entertainment's official artist profiles on their website have ignited speculation among fans. The adjustments hint at BLACKPINK's potential continuity within the agency. Despite ongoing curiosity surrounding the renewal of exclusive contracts, particularly with BLACKPINK—a key revenue source for YG Entertainment—the members' profiles remain intact as they negotiate new agreements after their previous contracts expire. Given BLACKPINK's significant financial contribution, uncertainties around their contract renewal have led to a noticeable dip in YG Entertainment's stock prices.

Speculation swirls about potential scenarios, including individual members establishing their own agencies while preserving the BLACKPINK group. However, as of now, there's no definitive confirmation regarding the contract renewal. Anticipation was high for clarity during YG Entertainment's third-quarter disclosure on the 13th, yet specific details concerning the BLACKPINK contract were notably absent. This absence has left fans and industry watchers eagerly awaiting further updates on the future of this highly influential K-pop group within the agency.

YG Entertainment’s website update hints at BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang and WINNER’s Jinu’s departure from company

The update on YG Entertainment’s official website also suggests that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang are also parting ways with the company as their profiles were missing from the introduction section.

G-Dragon, an iconic figure who debuted as part of BIGBANG in 2006, saw his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expire in June. Similarly, Taeyang, another former BIGBANG member, made a significant move by signing an exclusive contract with The Black Label, a subsidiary label under YG Entertainment, last December.

Additionally, WINNER’s Jinu’s official profile was also missing from both the artist and actor categories on YG Entertainment’s official website. These changes signal significant shifts in the affiliations and contracts within the K-pop industry, particularly among established artists associated with YG Entertainment.

The alterations in profiles hint at changes in their affiliations, raising questions and curiosity among fans about the future paths and career trajectories of these influential artists. As the landscape of K-pop continues to evolve, these developments have sparked discussions and speculation about potential new directions for these artists and their musical journeys beyond YG Entertainment.

