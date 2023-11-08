YG Ent's Yang Hyun Suk sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment and 1 year probation in threatening case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Yang Hyun Suk of YG Entertainment was acquitted in the first trial on the charge of threatening an informant to cover up drug charges against ex-iKON member B.I aka Kim Han Bin.

During the second trial, the court found the former YG Entertainment CEO guilty. Previously the prosecution had demanded a three-year imprisonment sentence against him for similar charges of threat retaliation.

Yang Hyun Suk was declared guilty in 2016 case

The Criminal Division 6-3 of the Seoul High Court sentenced the former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk to six months in prison along with one year of probation. He was previously indicted on charges including coercion of interviews under the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Crimes.

He was put on trial following the charges of cajoling and threatening Han Seo Hee, a former YG trainee, to defuse the investigation surrounding B.I's drug charges after police arrest in August 2016.

Additionally, a former managing associate with YG Entertainment, Mr Kim received imprisonment of four months along with one year of probation. The court stated that the prosecution appealed, purporting the victim's statement was credible. Nonetheless, the amendments to the indictment involved a forced interview with Yang Hyun Suk, hampering the defendant's right to defense.

The court ruled that this forced meeting may have potentially triggered psychological distress and undue pressure on the victim. They also mentioned that as the representative of YG, he misused his social standing and exercised dominance over B.I, reprimanded him, and therefore he is deemed guilty.

About the previous trial that took place

The prosecution previously made a statement saying that Yang Hyun Suk intervened in former iKON member B.I's drug informant case to neutralize the report. He also exercised abuse of power to cover up the scandal to not put the artist's popularity and profits at risk since it helped gain Yang Hyun Suk a substantial part of this wealth.

The defense constantly refuted all the claims as false. Han Seo Hee, the victim in question only wanted a sincere apology from Yang Hyun Suk and did not want him to be punished. The prosecution previously demanded a three-year sentence for YG Entertainment's founder and two years for his former manager.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Girl's Day's Sojin and Doctor Lawyer's Lee Dong Ha reveal November 18 as wedding date