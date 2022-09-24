Yonder: Shin Ha Kyun enters a complex world with Han Ji Min’s memories in the latest trailer

TVING's original series 'Yonder' released the second main trailer on September 23rd. In the published video, Jaehyun (Shin Ha Kyun) receives an unexpected video while living an empty life after his wife Hu (Han Ji Min) left forever. The message "It's hard to explain, but I'm here". It was his wife. So Jaehyun goes to the unknown space 'Yonder' where his wife is. Siren (Lee Jung Eun) and Dr. K (Jung Jin Young), who met Jaehyun in 'BY N BY', is confused by unknown stories. "Why did your wife choose Broffin?It's because your wife specifically imagined her life after she died," Dr. K.'s words arouse curiosity.

The screen is switched, and Jaehyun finally heads to the unknown space 'Yonder' with a complicated mind. He meets his wife, whom he had dreamed of like that. Jaehyun looks at her in disbelief as she welcomes him. It is a picture of two people spending a dreamlike time in a world filled with happy memories afterward. Shin Ha Kyun takes on the role of 'Jaehyun', a science M reporter who lives an empty life after his wife's death.He is a character who feels confused as he receives a suspicious email from his dead wife and reunites in 'Yonder'. Han Ji Min plays Jaehyun's wife. After her death, she leads Jaehyun to a new life in 'Yonder'. Lee Jung Eun takes on the role of 'Siren', an operator who invites people to 'Yonder', and Jeong Jin Young takes on 'Doctor K', who tries to approach death through science.