Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin & more CONFIRMED for Netflix’s apocalyptic next ‘Goodbye Earth’

Another superb show is in the works and we have the confirmed cast list for it! ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame Ahn Eun Jin who played Dr. Chu Min Ha has been roped in for the lead role besides ‘Hellbound’ star Yoo Ah In. Actor Jeon Seong Woo and Vincenzo's Kim Yoon Hye will also take on important roles in the upcoming Netflix series, ‘Goodbye Earth’.

Much like the name suggests, the drama follows a story about the human species’ numbered days on earth as an apocalypse awaits. It is set just 200 days before an asteroid is set to hit earth and how 4 individuals react to the situation and maneuver the mammoth tasks in front of them.

Ahn Eun Jin will play Jin Se Kyung, who is a former middle school teacher. After the news of the asteroid, she takes up a volunteer job at the Ungcheon City Hall to protect children from the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In will take on the character of Ha Yoon Sang. He is dating Jin Se Kyung and decides to leave the safe house in the US, to be by her side in South Korea. He is a researcher of the Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology.

Jeon Seong Woo will take on the role of Woo Sung Jae, a man who has to become an assistant priest to take care of the church and its people. On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon is the commander of the combat team as Kang In Ah who works hard to supply necessities to the needy.

The director of ‘Extracurricular’ and ‘My Name’ will be helming ‘Goodbye Earth’ alongside the writer of ‘Secret Affair’.

