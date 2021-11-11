Yoo Ah In and Ra Mi Ran talk about the filming process of the recently wrapped comedy film ‘High Five’

'High Five', which started filming in June, finished filming on November 7th after a five-month long journey. 'High Five' is a movie about five people who accidentally acquire superpowers and meet people who covet their superpowers. From 'Speed ​​Scandal', 'Sunny', 'Tazza-God's Hand' and 'Swing Kids', director Kang Hyung Cheol, who has been recognized for his work and popularity for his creative directing skills and colorful spectacles, took on the script and directing of 'High Five'. Here, Lee Jae In , Yoo Ah In, Ahn Jae Hong, Ra Mi Ran, and Kim Hee Won are united as a group of five, raising curiosity.

First, actor Lee Jae In, who made a mark on the audience with his intense performance of 'Sabaha' and recently played an active part in the drama ‘Racket Boys’, took on the role of 'Wan Seo', a Taekwondo loving person. '#Alive', 'Sado', 'Veteran' actor Yoo Ah In exudes the charm of disassembling as the white collar man 'Gi Dong'. Actor Ahn Jae Hong, who has captivated the public with his unusual charm and unique personality through works such as Melodrama 'Doesn't Hurt' and showed off his presence by taking on the role of 'Ji Seong', an aspiring writer, and 'Honest Candidate' and 'Miss and Mrs Cop’.

After wrapping up on Sunday, November 7, Lee Jae In said, “It was fun to work with a good director and actors, and I was happy to play the character ‘Wan Seo’. It was an unforgettable and valuable experience. It's a pity that filming has ended, but on the other hand, I want to see it in a theater as soon as possible." Yoo Ah In said, "Like the process of the characters becoming one in the play, I had a meaningful and happy time with my fellow actors. Thanks to Director Kang Hyung Cheol's warm leadership, I was able to work on the field with deep trust. Filming is over, but it feels like a new beginning has opened”.

Ra Mi Ran said, "Thank you for successfully finishing filming during a difficult time. Thanks to the director, production team, and fellow actors who worked with me, I enjoyed filming and I think it will remain in my memory for a long time. I hope that the pleasant atmosphere of the scene will be conveyed to the screen as well”.

