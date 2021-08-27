Yoo Ah In bags Best Actor award for his fantastic acting in ‘Voice of Silence’

‘Voice of Silence’ continues its successful march in the film universe. On August 27, it was announced that the outstanding indie film has scored big at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival. Exceptional story and class acting delivered by the cast and crew of the film have been critically acclaimed ever since its release in June 2020.

Lead actor Yoo Ah In received the Cheval Noir Award for Best Actor for taking on the role of the wonderful Tae In who is mute and is the focal point of the story. The movie itself won the Top Jury Award, Cheval Noir Award for Best Film, at the Canadian film festival and rightly so as a story so well delivered justifies all the accolades coming its way.

‘Voice of Silence’ is a theatrical thriller written and directed by Hong Euijeong, doing a staggering job of bringing forth the story set in a complex environment. Yoo Ah In delivers with his profound take on Tae In, a mute boy with the unexpected responsibility of a kidnapped girl. He must balance his emotions and keep her safe. Tae In’s unstoppable emotions have been expressed so well by Yoo Ah In that any worry of the absence of dialogues from one of the best in the business completely vanishes to be replaced by awe for the actor.

Previously, ‘Voice of Silence’ has received the Best Film award at Cine 21 Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards along with the White Mulberry Award at the Far East Film Festival along with the Regard d'or (grand prize) at the Fribourg International Film Festival. Yoo Ah In himself makes this his fourth major award for his performance.

Congratulations to the team of ‘Voice of Silence’!

