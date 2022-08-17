Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Po, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun and Ong Seong Wu star in character posters for Seoul Vibe

Upcoming Netflix movie ‘Seoul Vibe’ has released its character posters ahead of the release. Starring Yoo Ah In, Ko Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, and Ong Seong Wu in crucial roles, the film is set in 1988. With a promising trailer and poster releases, fans are excited for the action film set to release soon.

On August 17, the main characters of the film were revealed through their character posters. They are members of the Sangedong Supreme team, a gang of drivers and mechanics. Yoo Ah In will take up the role of Dong Wook who is the leader of the bunch. His team further includes Go Kyung Pyo as Woo Sam, a part-time DJ. Lee Kyu Hyung will act as Bok Nam, a know-it-all on the streets of Seoul. Park Ju Hyun is the charismatic Yoon Hee, who is the younger sibling of Dong Wook with a knack for biking. Ong Seong Wu will make his movie debut as Joon Ki, the mechanic of the team.

In newly released posters, the five can be seen posing in old-school outfits fitted to their nature of role. They each have apt expressions to take over their characters that are set during the testing times of the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Check out the posters below.

The film opens the doors to a clash between a team of talented drivers who engage in a car chase in order to uncover the truth behind a major money laundering activity which may affect the sports event.

Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Woong In, Moon So Ri, and Oh Jung Se are also set to take up supporting roles in ‘Seoul Vibe’ as the movie releases on August 26. Meanwhile, WINNER member Mino will also make his acting debut in the movie.

