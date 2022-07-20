Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Ong Seong Wu & more starrer film ‘Seoul Vibe’ announces its release date

‘Seoul Vibe’ is an upcoming film starring Yoo Ah In, Ko Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun and Ong Seong Wu in crucial roles. The first poster of the movie reveals the essence of the story that is about to unfold. Two cars with their tracks making a formation of two 8s across each other can be seen. Smoke can be seen releasing from the ends of both the cars, hinting at their fierce run on the road.

‘Seoul Vibe’ reveals the story of an infamous car chase that takes place at the time of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The streets of Seoul are marred with the tire marks of the racing away of the vehicles involved. The sprint is carried out by a group of young drivers who go by the name of Sanggye-dong Supreme Team. They are set to carry out a special mission where the talented team sets out to uncover the truth behind a slush fund. They will tackle instances of corruption and more in the unique set up where they investigate VIPs.

Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Woong In, Moon So Ri and Oh Jung Se are set to take up supporting roles of Lee Hyun Kyun, Chief Prosecutor, Chairwoman Kang In Sook, and Attorney Ahn respectively. Yoo Ah In will take up the role of Dong Wook who is the leader of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team. He is joined by Go Kyung Po who acts as a member of the team as well as a DJ while Lee Kyung Hyung is the master of the Seoul streets. Park Ju Hyun will be Dong Wook’s younger sister Yoon Hee and a talented biker. Meanwhile, singer Ong Seong Wu is set to make his film debut with ‘Seoul Vibe’ as Joonki, a handyman who is a part of the Supreme Team.

‘Seoul Vibe’ has revealed its release date as August 26.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WINNER's Mino in talks to feature in upcoming Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe' starring Yoo Ah In & Go Kyung Pyo