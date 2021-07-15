Yoo Ah In & GOT7 member Jinyoung starrer 'High Five' suspends filming after staff member tests Covid positive

All the staff at the site have preemptively conducted tests at the public health centre and are waiting for results Read on to find out.

Our favourite Korean celebrities are trying their best to get back to work, but the increasing fear of Coronavirus and the rising number of cases aren't helping their cause at all. On July 15, it was reported that the production team for the Yoo Ah In and Junyoung starrer, 'High Five' have stopped shooting after a staff member tested positive for Covid 19.

According to a source close to the film, one of the staff members tested Covid positive and the filming was suspended immediately. The other staff members present at the location preemptively conducted tests at the public health centre and are awaiting the results. Actors Yoo Ah In and Ra Mi Ran did not undergo testing as they were not on-site during filming. 'High Five' follows the lives of five people who develop different supernatural abilities after receiving organ transplants. The five people will have to defend themselves from a different group of people who seek to steal their supernatural abilities.

This piece of unfortunate news comes right after GOT7's Jinyoung joined the rest of the cast in filming the action-fantasy film, High Five. Jinyoung is currently starring in tvN's legal-thriller drama, The Devil Judge as Kim Ga On, a judge at the courtroom live show who believes in obtaining justice through constitutional means. Besides that, Jinyoung will also be starring in Yumi's Cells as Kim Go Eun's second love interest, Yoo Bobby, who takes care of his family Tteokbokki business.

