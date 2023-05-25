Yoo Ah In admits to illegal drug use but avoids arrest; Gets bottle thrown at while leaving police station

A recent series of events involving renowned actor Yoo Ah In has left the entertainment industry and fans in a state of shock. After admitting to most of the charges against him, Yoo Ah In managed to avoid arrest for illegal drug use, only to face another shocking incident as he was attacked by a bottle-wielding disgruntled civilian outside the police station.

Yoo Ah In's legal troubles: Admitting to charges

On the morning of May 24, actor Yoo Ah In arrived at the Seoul Central District Court for a suspect interrogation regarding the police's request for an arrest warrant. The purpose of the interrogation was to determine whether the court would grant the arrest warrant.

During the interrogation, Yoo Ah In's representatives changed their stance from previously denying the use of five different illegal drugs to admitting to most of the charges. In previous interrogations on March 27 and May 16, Yoo Ah In had denied using drugs such as propofol, ketamine, and zolpidem, claiming they were prescribed for medical reasons. He also denied using cocaine and stated that marijuana was offered to him by an acquaintance. However, his strong denial of many illegal drug use charges led the police to seek an arrest warrant, concerned that he might attempt to destroy evidence.

Following Yoo Ah In's recent interrogation on the morning of May 24, the court announced its decision to reject the police's request for an arrest warrant. The court provided several grounds for the denial, including the presence of sufficient evidence to establish the suspect's involvement, the suspect's acknowledgment of most charges, his reflection on the use of the illegal drug marijuana, his stable residence, and the absence of previous similar offenses.

Upon hearing the court's ruling, Yoo Ah In, through his legal representative, expressed his respect and deep gratitude for the decision. He also conveyed his commitment to approach the remaining legal processes diligently and give his best cooperation.

A shocking attack: Yoo Ah In's encounter with a disgruntled civilian

During actor Yoo Ah In's departure from a holding cell, an unidentified individual threw a coffee bottle at him. Accompanied by bodyguards, Yoo Ah In was struck by the bottle as he walked toward his car. Startled by the incident, the actor turned around momentarily, but his bodyguard swiftly guided him toward the vehicle.

The recent turn of events involving Yoo Ah In, from avoiding arrest for illegal drug use to being attacked by a disgruntled civilian, has shocked the entertainment industry and fans alike. The actor's legal troubles have sparked intense discussions and divided opinions among the public.

