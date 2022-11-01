Yoo Ah In denies being at Itaewon during tragedy as rumors of celebrity presence cause uproar

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In is on the receiving end of a lot of speculation as online communities saw talks of a celebrity presence in the Itaewon area during the night of the Halloween tragedy. It is also being said that the attendance of the Korean star led to the crowd surge and the pushing which became the cause of multiple deaths.

Yoo Ah In

Actor Yoo Ah In’s agency has since responded to the rumors. A representative from his side has refuted any such false claims saying that the actor departed the country on the same day and is currently overseas. Yoo Ah In has denied any possibility of being in Itaewon on the evening of the tragic incident and his presence causing any large gatherings. His latest public appearance was during the Love Your W event which took place on October 28 where he posed with fellow Korean stars and influencers.