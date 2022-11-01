Yoo Ah In denies being at Itaewon during tragedy as rumors of celebrity presence cause uproar
According to rumors, a known star was at the Halloween celebrations causing the rush to one place and leading to the tragedy.
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In is on the receiving end of a lot of speculation as online communities saw talks of a celebrity presence in the Itaewon area during the night of the Halloween tragedy. It is also being said that the attendance of the Korean star led to the crowd surge and the pushing which became the cause of multiple deaths.
Yoo Ah In
Actor Yoo Ah In’s agency has since responded to the rumors. A representative from his side has refuted any such false claims saying that the actor departed the country on the same day and is currently overseas. Yoo Ah In has denied any possibility of being in Itaewon on the evening of the tragic incident and his presence causing any large gatherings. His latest public appearance was during the Love Your W event which took place on October 28 where he posed with fellow Korean stars and influencers.
Itaewon tragedy
In what has become one of the most heartbreaking and shocking occurrences in the history of the country, on the night of October 29, during Halloween weekend celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul, South Korea, a crowd crush led to the deaths of multiple citizens and foreigners. According to the latest updates on November 1, 156 people have passed away so far. This includes high school students and adults out for celebrations on the night. Since then, South Korea has entered a period of mourning that will last until November 5 which has seen the cancellation or postponement of most entertainment and non-important events. K-drama releases, K-pop comebacks and more have also been pushed ahead in wake of the tragedy.
Actor Lee Ji Han who reportedly was set to appear in the MBC drama ‘Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol’ starring Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang, also lost his life on the same night. The drama has since suspended filming.
