Yoo Ah In indicted on illegal drug use charges of seven different drugs reportedly used Propofol 181 times

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Actor Yoo Ah In was indicated on the accusation of illegal drug use. He was last seen in the hit Netflix series Hellbound. After charges against the actor were reported, he was also attacked by an angry fan who hit the actor with a coffee bottle as he was on his way to the court hearing in May 2023. Here are the recent updates on the topic.

Yoo Ah In accused of consuming 9.6 liters of Propofol

Chicago Typewriter actor Yoo Ah In has been charged with consuming 9.6 liters of propofol. According to reports released on November 2, he consumed 9.6 liters of medical-grade propofol on 181 occasions at 14 different hospitals in the span of 2 years.

The reports also stated that he used a different person's name to acquire 567 milligrams of midazolam, 10.7 milliliters of ketamine, 200 milligrams of remimazolam, and 1,150 sleeping pills in 44 separate transactions.

Other allegations against Yoo Ah In revealed

The Burning actor has also been accused of pressurizing a YouTuber into consuming marijuana as the person caught him smoking with his friends in Los Angeles. Yoo Ah In has been reported to force the person to smoke marijuana and teach him how to do it.

More details of Yoo Ah In's case

The actor is under investigation for illegal consumption of narcotics. Recreational use of drugs is illegal in South Korea and is also heavily stigmatized. There were 5 charges against Yoo Ah In, including illicit habitual propofol, midazolam, ketamine, and remimazolam. On September 22, 2023, the court dismissed an arrest warrant request for him. The case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

