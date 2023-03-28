Yoo Ah In issues public apology following questioning for ongoing drug use investigation

Yoo Ah In, the popular South Korean actor, has recently issued an apology letter to his fans and the public after being investigated for drug use. It was revealed that the actor used marijuana which was found in his urine test, which is illegal in South Korea.

Yoo Ah In, in his apology, said,

“This is Yoo Ah In.

I made an inadequate apology after the police investigation yesterday. I would like to apologize once again for the great disappointment to many people who cherished and loved me. I’m sorry.

I also want to apologize to those who have worked with me on movies, dramas, and advertisements. I would like to express my regret that I couldn’t deliver yesterday. I deeply reflect on the moments when I irresponsibly shouldered big responsibilities, and I apologize for the damage I caused to my colleagues and officials who wanted to achieve their precious dreams and goals.

I will try to fulfill my responsibilities. Many people supported me and gave me generous encouragement and affection, but I feel great regret and shame that I was hurting myself while continuing my career as an actor. Also, I hurt a lot of people because of such a mistake. I am sorry.

During the incident's escalation and my insufficient reflection, I clearly realized that no excuse could cover up my error. The self-rationalization I have done so far can not cover up my stupid choice. I will participate in future investigations honestly and accept all of your criticism and legal proceedings.

Once again, I would like to express my deep apology.

I am sorry.”

The Investigation and Consequences

In February, an investigation was launched by the police into Yoo Ah In after a tip-off from an anonymous source, for the illegal use of propofol. Later, it was reported that he had also tested positive for cocaine, ketamine, and marijuana. On March 27, Yoo Ah In was summoned by the Seoul Metropolitan Police's Drug Crime Investigation Unit and questioned for approximately 12 hours. Afterward, he apologized to the press, stating, ‘I apologize for the delay in sharing my perspective regarding this situation.’ He went on to acknowledge that he had made excuses for his deviant behavior, failing to recognize its potential harm to others. This was the first time Yoo Ah In addressed the controversy surrounding his drug use since it initially surfaced on February 8.

As a result of the incident, the release dates for two upcoming projects featuring Yoo Ah In, ‘The Match’ and ‘Goodbye Earth,’ have been postponed indefinitely. These films had already completed filming. Yoo Ah In was earlier replaced in the drama ‘Hellbound 2’ before filming began. The role of Jung Jin Su, previously portrayed by Yoo Ah In in Season 1, was taken over by Kim Sung Cheol.

In his apology letter, Yoo Ah In expressed his regret for his actions and acknowledged the seriousness of the matter. He apologized to his fans and the public for causing disappointment and pledged to reflect on his actions and make amends.

