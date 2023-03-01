Yoo Ah In tests positive for Cocaine and Ketamine usage after marijuana and Propofol positive results

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of drugs

Actor Yoo Ah In has reportedly tested positive for Cocaine and Ketamine components in his hair follicle test results. According to Korean media outlets’ reports on March 1, following the positive test results for marijuana and propofol usage earlier, the police investigation on the actor will continue after they were revealed to have found more drugs in his hair sample.

Yoo Ah In’s drug usage case

Earlier, it was revealed that Yoo Ah In is being investigated by the police for the habitual use of the drug propofol, for which multiple clinics were also under scrutiny. The actor was reportedly called in for the investigation on February 5 following his return from the USA. His agency had confirmed the same and revealed that they will be cooperating with the investigation. As the process began the actor’s urine and hair samples were submitted, which revealed marijuana usage. Subsequently, it was reported that the actor’s cell phone was seized for further digital forensics. A few days later, his hair follicle test results showed positive results for Propofol.

Yoo Ah In’s Cocaine and Ketamine usage

After initial reports of a third drug use being suspected, the latest update has revealed that the National Forensic Service has found both Cocaine and Ketamine in the actor’s system. As such it has been reported that the police have already procured records of Yoo Ah In’s Ketamine prescriptions from the clinics they are suspecting him to have obtained the drugs. The prescriptions are being checked to find out if there has been habitual usage of Ketamine by the actor. Moreover, Yoo Ah In will be reportedly summoned for further questioning as a suspect by the police by next week.

Yoo Ah In’s upcoming projects

Multiple brands have taken down ads starring the actor and removed other content from their social media. Yoo Ah In was reported to have been scheduled to film the second season of ‘Hellbound’ in the next few months. He was also confirmed as the lead for the upcoming film ‘Goodbye Earth’ opposite Ahn Eun Jin. Apart from these two Netflix projects, the production of the film, ‘The Match’, was reportedly already completed with plans to premiere in the second half of 2023. The platform is reportedly discussing options for all these projects following the news of Yoo Ah In’s positive drug test results.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

