Yoo Ah In to return to acting with Exhuma director’s Vampire? Agency and Jang Jae Hyun’s sides respond

Chicago Typewriter star Yoo Ah In may be eyeing his acting comeback already. According to reports, on December 17, he was cast in the upcoming production by director Jang Jae Hyun, known for his work in Exhuma, The Priests, and Svaha: The Sixth Finger. However, both the actor’s management and the filmmaker have responded with vague comments. Called Vampire, the film will focus on the supernatural creatures in a new setting.

Yoo Ah In’s acting career looms in uncertainty with possible involvement in Jung Jae Hyun's film

A Sports Chosun report quoted an entertainment insider stating that Yoo Ah In will be making his return to Korean films with Vampire. Previously, the Jang PD had shared that they're in the early stages of developing an original Korean story with vampires as its central theme, with inspiration from Bram Stoker's Dracula. "I want to create a vampire film set in the Russian Orthodox Church," he had revealed, and dedicated 2 years to writing the screenplay and 4 years to release it. It seems that Vampire is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of next year.

With rumors rampant, an Ilgan Sports report clarified the status. Yoo Ah In’s agency, UAA, was careful about its response, stating “nothing has been decided yet”. Director Jang Jae Hyun, meanwhile, denied the casting rumors, saying reports of Yoo Ah In’s involvement are “not true”. They doubled down that decisions have not been finalized, adding that while discussions about the project are going on, the casting remains completely undecided.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In has been away from the entertainment industry for 3 years now, owing to his personal scandals, which shook the internet. The 39-year-old was supposed to be a part of Hellbound season 2 before reports of him being replaced were confirmed. His other projects, including The Match and Goodbye Earth, were also put on hold and released belatedly. The director for Hi.5 also decided not to edit out his scenes in order not to compromise the quality of the film. Yoo Ah In continues to remain away from the spotlight since his controversies came to light.

