Yoo Ah In's agency squashes reports of actor abusing fifth drug Zolpidem; Plans legal action

Yoo Ah In, a prominent South Korean actor, has been the subject of false reports regarding his alleged abuse of the drug Zolpidem. According to the actor’s agency, the reports were published by certain media outlets without any proof or evidence, causing undue harm to the actor's reputation.

Agency's response to the reports

In response to the reports, Yoo Ah In's agency issued a statement denying any such claims and condemning the publication of such baseless rumors. The agency has also announced that it will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading these rumors.

“We would like to begin by offering our sincere apologies for the distress caused by the recent unpleasant matter involving actor Yoo Ah In. Thus far, Yoo Ah In and the agency has refrained from making any comments or responses regarding the ongoing investigation until the police have completed their inquiry. As previously stated by Yoo Ah In, he intends to fully participate in the investigation and accept any penalties that may arise.

However, we have noticed that certain information concerning the investigation, which should have remained undisclosed, has been leaked to the press for unknown reasons. Additionally, we would like to clarify some facts regarding the unconfirmed news that is being circulated and spread."

The agency further goes on to call out two exclusive reports regarding Yoo Ah In’s alleged fifth drug abuse. They have pointed out statements that pose misinformation about ‘Yoo Ah In’s excessive intake of Zolpidem’, and his drinking and smoking habits. At the same time, the statements making speculations about Yoo Ah In’s visit to clubs by unilaterally believing in informant A’s claims. All of these have been quoted as baseless claims and the company plans on taking strong legal action against them.

The agency goes on to say that regardless of the reports on Zolpidem they acknowledge that Yoo Ah In has been taking sleeping pills for a long time due to a sleep disorder. According to the agency, although he has taken sleeping pills with the relevant substance in the past, he has been using a different ingredient in the last six months. They claim that he has only used the pills for inducing sleep and not for any other purposes. The agency places the trust on the system that the truth will come to light as the police investigation proceeds.

Furthermore, the company has commented on the details of the investigation being made public with these reports.

“However, we are concerned that details of the investigation, which should remain confidential, are being disclosed to the public. We are disturbed that unconfirmed suspicions are being circulated as confirmed news. While we acknowledge the need to clarify factual relationships regarding other suspicions, we believe it is not appropriate to do so during an ongoing police investigation.

We intend to take legal action against serious fake news that is unrelated to the details of the police investigation, as well as unconfirmed and speculative reports.

We ask for your understanding in this matter.”

Yoo Ah In's drug abuse case

Earlier in February, police started investigating Yoo Ah In for illegal propofol use, and the actor was later found to have tested positive for marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine. Yoo Ah In was suspected of using zolpidem, according to a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official on April 11. Following the police investigation, Yoo Ah In also issued an apology last month.

