Yoo Ah In’s doctor confesses to prescribing sleeping pills under false name on actor’s request amid illegal drug use trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Yoo Ah In, the famous South Korean actor who was indicted on illegal drug use charges attended his 6th trial today.

The trial has brought new information to the front as the actor’s doctor accepted that he had prescribed sleeping pills under a false name at the actor’s request.

On June 18, 2024, KST the 6th hearing of Yoo Ah In’s illegal drug case took place at the 25th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court. He and his acquaintance were charged with violating the Narcotics Control Act.

In new developments, Yoo Ah In’s doctor Hwang came to court today as a witness and testified that he had prescribed Stilnox (a sleeping pill) under Yoo Ah In’s father’s name at the actor’s request. The doctor added as it was the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not have a face-to-face consultation. He added that the actor had told him his father was taking the pills but could not get a prescription from the hospital.

Yoo Ah In’s doctor also added that the actor had given his father’s ID number and address to where the pills were to be delivered. The doctor has delivered the prescription through quick service because of the pandemic and since it was allowed at the time, he did not think much of it.

However, it was brought to attention that Yoo Ah IN and his father were not a patient of COVID-19 at the time. Hwang had no answer when the prosecution asked if sending sleeping pills was allowed regardless of the fact that if they had not taken they would not have caused any serious harm.

Know more about Yoo Ah In’s illegal drug use case

Yoo Ah In is currently on trial for illegal drug use and for being in violation of the Narcotics Control Act. The actor was charged in October 2023 without detention on the regular illicit use of propofol, marijuana, and ketamine, illegally getting sleeping pills under someone else’s name, and instructing destruction for evidence.

During the first trial, Yoo Ah In accepted marijuana use charges and completely denied destruction of evidence, fleeing abroad, and violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

Meanwhile, the next trial of Yoo Ah In’s illicit drug case will take place on July 24, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

