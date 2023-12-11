Yoo Ah In’s drama Goodbye Earth’s release schedule remains uncertain; Netflix refutes recent reports

A media outlet reported on 11 December that Yoo Ah In-starrer series Goodbye Earth will likely be released in April 2024 and the actor's scenes would be edited out of the drama. However, Netflix has now issued an official statement clarifying that the series' release schedule has not yet been determined.

The official statement read, "We will provide specific information related to the drama's release date as soon as it is confirmed."

Yoo Ah In's drama Goodbye Earth's release temporarily postponed

Actor Yoo Ah In, who had gained popularity with shows such as Chicago Typewriter and Hellbound, was embroiled in a controversy in February 2023, as he was accused of using illegal drugs. Following the ongoing investigations, he had stepped down from his upcoming projects.

Netflix's original series Goodbye Earth is also one of the projects that Yoo Ah In starred in, leading to the delay in its release. Goodbye Earth was originally scheduled to be released in 2023, and there have been constant discussions about the future of this project.

Initially, the production team had revealed that since Yoo Ah In had already filmed for the series before the controversy broke, they would need time to consider it. After months of discussions, the team had decided to tentatively postpone the release in May 2023. Now, the update has come out in December, further delaying the schedule.

More about Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is an apocalyptic series that revolves around the survival of four people who inhabit a chaotic world on the verge of extinction, as it is predicted that an asteroid will collide with Earth in 200 days. It is based on a Japanese novel of the same name, penned by Kōtarō Isaka.

Earlier, the cast of the drama had expressed disappointment over the show's delay, citing reasons that it is unfortunate to see that the drama got affected by a controversy. Numerous actors and staff members had worked hard to prepare a cinematic masterpiece, and their dedication should not go unnoticed.

