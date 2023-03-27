Yoo Ah In’s latest Netflix projects The Match and Goodbye Earth postpone release following the drug charges

Yoo Ah In attended the police to be investigated for habitual drug use, the Netflix drama 'Goodbye Earth' and the movie 'The Match', in which he appears, are being investigated. Disclosure has been temporarily postponed and postponed. Netflix on March 27th, "After discussion with the production team, we decided to temporarily postpone the release of ‘Goodbye Earth'."

Netflix’s statement:

"We are discussing the movie 'The Match' with the production company Acemaker and other related companies, and we have decided to temporarily hold off the release," they said. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Team, Yoo Ah In, who is suspected of violating the Narcotics Control Act (e.g. intoxication), appeared before the police as a suspect this morning. According to the medical records of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) analyzed by the police, it was also revealed that Yoo Ah In received propofol prescriptions 73 times and administered 4497 ​​ml of it in 2021 alone. In addition, hemp, cocaine, and ketamine were also detected in his hair.

His upcoming projects:

As Yoo Ah In's drug use allegations surfaced, an emergency was put on his next films that were being prepared for release or release this year. Among them, the Netflix movies 'Complete' and 'The Match ' starring Lee Byung Hun were already filmed and the timing of their release was being adjusted. In the Netflix series 'Hellbound 2', which was about to be filmed, it was decided to get off, and actor Kim Sung Chul was put in his place. Production company New's Yoo Ah In movie 'High Five'.

While actor Yoo Ah In attended the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit on the morning of the 27th and was being investigated, the police announced to the media that they were reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for Yoo Ah In. The police plan to decide whether to apply for an arrest warrant after comprehensively reviewing the exact number and details of Yoo Ah In's drug use and the details of the investigation that day. An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told the press at a regular press conference that day, "We will review the results of the investigation and comprehensively examine whether or not to apply for an arrest warrant for Yoo Ah In."

