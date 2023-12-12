Yoo Ah In's lawyers acknowledge marijuana use and request further evidence review in drug case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Actor Yoo Ah In was indicated on the accusation of illegal drug use. He was last seen in the hit Netflix series Hellbound. He appeared for his first trial on December 12. Yoo Ah In kept silent for most of the trial and his lawyers addressed his marijuana consumption and requested for more review of evidence.

Yoo Ah In keeps silent and agrees to consumption of cannabis

On December 12, Yoo Ah In appeared in court for his first trial. The court addressed the trial delay and stated that the defendant’s side requested the change of trial date twice but the request was rejected. To this Yoo Ah In's team explained that the request was made as they had not completed reviewing the evidence.

While the actor was in the defendant's seat, he reportedly remained silent for the most part. Yoo Ah In only spoke up to confirm his identity and profession.

Yoo Ah In's lawyers clarified that they only acknowledged the joint crime of smoking marijuana. They furthered that they are yet to complete the review of evidence records. There are still many statements from related people, such as the medical expert.

The second trial will take place on January 23, 2024.

Yoo Ah In's case till now

The actor is under investigation for illegal consumption of narcotics. Recreational use of drugs is illegal in South Korea and is also heavily stigmatized. There were 5 charges against Yoo Ah In, including illicit habitual propofol, midazolam, ketamine, and remimazolam. On September 22, 2023, the court dismissed an arrest warrant request for him. The case is still under investigation.

Chicago Typewriter actor Yoo Ah In has been charged with consuming 9.6 liters of propofol. According to reports released on November 2, he consumed 9.6 liters of medical-grade propofol on 181 occasions at 14 different hospitals in the span of 2 years.The reports also stated that he used a different person's name to acquire 567 milligrams of midazolam, 10.7 milliliters of ketamine, 200 milligrams of remimazolam, and 1,150 sleeping pills in 44 separate transactions. The Burning actor has also been accused of pressurizing a YouTuber into consuming marijuana as the person caught him smoking with his friends in Los Angeles. Yoo Ah In has been reported to force the person to smoke marijuana and teach him how to do it.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

