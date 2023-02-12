Yoo Ah In’s phone reportedly in police custody for Propofol use trial after positive results for marijuana

It has been reported that actor Yoo Ah In ’s mobile phone has been confiscated by the police for further investigation after the actor’s blood test results for recent marijuana use came back positive. The trial began with the investigation for illegal Propofol usage as multiple doctor’s clinics in Seoul’s Gangnam and Yongsan districts were suspected of supplying the drug to the actor since 2021.

Yoo Ah In’s illegal Propofol use trial

After Yoo Ah In’s return to South Korea from the USA, the actor was reportedly immediately put under investigation for habitually using Propofol. It is known that The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency called upon the actor on February 6 on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. His agency confirmed that the actor was being investigated for illegal use and said that they are actively cooperating with all investigations related to this case.

Yoo Ah In’s marijuana usage

For the same, Yoo Ah In reportedly underwent urine and hair tests. On February 10, it was confirmed that Yoo Ah In’s urine sample had tested positive for marijuana (THC component was found) while the hair follicle test results were yet to be announced by the police. They are expected to be out in 10 days after they were first submitted. This has subsequently sent the Korean acting industry into a frenzy as the actor has 3 projects lined up along with multiple endorsement deals. Since then, some of the brands associated with him have decided to not share content involving him and removed the advertisements starring the actor.

Yoo Ah In’s phone seizure

The latest update in the case comes in the form of Yoo Ah In’s phone being taken into police custody. Digital forensics to trace his marijuana and possible illegal Propofol usage is expected to have begun. All eyes are currently on the police for the results of Propofol usage as well as other charges that he may have been booked for. Meanwhile, Netflix is yet to come up with their stand on this as his upcoming projects including the second season of ‘Hellbound’ were set to be released soon.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.