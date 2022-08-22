Yoo Ah In, Ong Seung Wu, Park Ju Hyun and more are all smiles in the ensemble poster for ‘Seoul Vibe’

On August 22nd, Netflix released an ensemble poster for 'Seoul Vibe'. The released ensemble poster contains the image of the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong smiling brightly against the backdrop of 'Large Breadcrumbs'. The Sanggye-dong Supreme Team, also known as 'Bangkupam', is a close friendship that can be expressed as a family, working as a hideout in the car repair shop 'Large Bakkusa' in Sanggye-dong, which was cluttered as a redevelopment area in 1988.

As they jump into the super-special operation called 'VIP Slush Investigation', they show fantastic team play with different abilities and sticky chemistry. Dong Wook (Yoo Ah In), who stands at the center of the group and has a smile full of leisure and confidence, shows his leader-like side. The brilliant racing that he will show with 'Bankupam', who has the strongest driving skills recognized by himself, provides a sense of tension and immersion in the hands.

Woo Sam (Go Kyung Pyo) and Jun Gi (Ong Sung Wu), who sit in the old car that is the trademark of 'Bangkupam', show themselves as a DJ with a free spirit and the youngest character of the cutie MacGyver, and what kind of charm they show in the movie. Show off or stimulate curiosity. Bok Nam (Lee Kyu Hyung), who catches the eye with a yellow taxi driver costume, is expected to add pleasant energy as he plays an active role as a human navigator who knows the geography of Seoul perfectly. Yoon Hee (Park Joo Hyun) with a bike shows off her girl crush charm as the president of Seoul's largest bike club, and at the same time, 'Bangkou Pam' is a master of transformation, disguising herself in various ways whenever she is in crisis.

'Seoul Vibe' will be released worldwide on August 26th.

