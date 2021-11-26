Yoo Ah In to reunite with ‘Secret Affair’ writer for apocalyptic drama; Ahn Eun Jin in talks to lead alongside

Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin will appear as the main characters of Netflix's new original series 'The Fool At The End of the World' which is a work based on the novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka. The story is set 200 days before the end of the world after the end of the world was announced.

Ahn Eun Jin plays the main character, Jin Se Kyung . She was a teacher at Wondong Middle School before the asteroid incident, but now works as a volunteer at the Children's Welfare Department of City Hall. It is expected to depict the transformation after the outbreak of an asteroid avalanche. Yoo Ah In plays Woo Sung Jae, a priest whose baptismal name is Damian. A person who is promoted to assistant priest unintentionally after the chief priest disappears. After an asteroid event, it also undergoes changes.

Ahn Eun Jin received attention as a rising star in the dramas 'Strangers from Hell' and 'Diary of a Prosecutor' followed by 'Hospital Playlist', and is also active as the main character of 'Only One Person', so expectations for this transformation are also high. In addition, Yoo Ah In is a self-proclaimed top actor who hit the world with 'Hellbound'.

It is a situation where people are looking forward to seeing what kind of charm will be presented by meeting director Kim Jin Min's work. In addition, anticipation is high because Yoo Ah In is planning to work with writer Jeong Seong Ju , whom he met through 'Secret Affair', once again. 'The Fool At The End of the World' will be broadcast on Netflix and will be released as a lineup in 2023 after filming next year.

